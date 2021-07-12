Breaking down Detroit Tigers' picks in Rounds 6-10 of 2021 MLB draft
The Detroit Tigers made nine selections in the 2021 MLB draft on Monday, taking them through the 10th round. Entering the sixth round, the Tigers had already selected high school pitcher Jackson Jobe (No. 3 overall), Texas right-handed pitcher Ty Madden (No. 32), high school infielder Izaac Pacheco (No. 39), Alabama right-handed pitcher Dylan Smith (No. 74), Bryant right-handed pitcher Tyler Mattison (No. 104) and Notre Dame right-handed pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp (No. 135).www.freep.com
Comments / 0