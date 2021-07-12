Cancel
Kenner, LA

Kenner native Cassie Stratton's body recovered in collapsed Surfside condo building

By RAMON ANTONIO VARGAS
NOLA.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of the Kenner native who went missing after the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower last month has been recovered, her husband’s law office announced Monday. Cassondria “Cassie” Billedeau-Stratton’s body was identified Sunday, a day after it was found by crews searching the site, according to a statement from the Denver firm where her husband, political strategist Mike Stratton, is a partner.

