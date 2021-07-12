Kenner native Cassie Stratton's body recovered in collapsed Surfside condo building
The body of the Kenner native who went missing after the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower last month has been recovered, her husband’s law office announced Monday. Cassondria “Cassie” Billedeau-Stratton’s body was identified Sunday, a day after it was found by crews searching the site, according to a statement from the Denver firm where her husband, political strategist Mike Stratton, is a partner.www.nola.com
