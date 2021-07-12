Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for New York by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: New York The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 418 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Rain rates at times will reach up to 1 inch per hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mott Haven, East Tremont, Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus, Ridgefield, Laguardia Airport, Throgs Neck Bridge, Harlem, Co-op City, Fort Lee, City Island, Teterboro, Upper West Side, North Bergen, West New York, Cliffside Park, Palisades Park, North Arlington and Fairview. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York New York#Manhattan#Upper West Side#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Crawford County, PAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 11:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Crawford A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ASHTABULA AND WESTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 1155 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Albion, or 11 miles southeast of Conneaut, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Meadville, Linesville, Harmonsburg, Pymatuning North, Pymatuning Central, Pierpont, Saegertown, Conneautville, Conneaut Lake, Springboro, Blooming Valley, Conneaut Lakeshore and Hartstown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Ashtabula County, OHweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ashtabula by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ashtabula The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Ashtabula County in northeastern Ohio Southwestern Crawford County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 1252 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Meadville, Linesville, Harmonsburg, Atlantic, Pymatuning North, Adamsville, Pymatuning Central, Pierpont, Cochranton, Conneautville, Conneaut Lake, Conneaut Lakeshore, Hartstown and Geneva. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Caroline County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Caroline; Talbot A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TALBOT AND SOUTHWESTERN CAROLINE COUNTIES At 1211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Windyhill, or 7 miles southeast of Easton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Preston, Choptank and Windyhill. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Blair County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blair, Centre, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blair; Centre; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania South central Centre County in central Pennsylvania Northeastern Blair County in central Pennsylvania * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tyrone, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tyrone, Bald Eagle, Warriors Mark, Pine Grove Mills, Ramblewood, Birmingham, Franklinville, Whipple Dam State Park, Mcalevys Fort and Rock Springs. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 47 to 56. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Shawano County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARATHON AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 914 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wittenberg to near Weston, moving south at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wausau, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Bevent, Wittenberg, Rothschild, Schofield, Knowlton and Ringle. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Fayette County, PAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fayette, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette; Westmoreland A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WESTMORELAND AND NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 202 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Seven Springs, or 10 miles northeast of Connellsville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Seven Springs around 215 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Champion, Indian Head, Jones Mills, Donegal, Acme and Seven Springs. This includes Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 88 and 95, and between mile markers 97 and 100. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Ashtabula County, OHweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ashtabula by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ashtabula FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL ASHTABULA COUNTY At 214 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Several roads were closed in Ashtabula west of State Route 11 near and south of US 20. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ashtabula, Plymouth Center and Edgewood. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Grand County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Southeast Utah FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of east central Utah and southeast Utah, including the following areas, in east central Utah, Arches/Grand Flat. In southeast Utah, Canyonlands/Natural Bridges, La Sal and Abajo Mountains and Southeast Utah. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of southeastern Utah. This will lead to multiple rounds of afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses leading to debris and mud flows.
Ashtabula County, OHweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ashtabula by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ashtabula The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Ashtabula County in northeastern Ohio * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 1203 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the past 45 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ashtabula, North Kingsville, Edgewood and Plymouth Center. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Madera County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madera, Mariposa, Tuolumne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 17:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-28 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Madera; Mariposa; Tuolumne The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Mariposa County in central California Southeastern Tuolumne County in northern California Northeastern Madera County in central California * Until 645 PM PDT. * At 522 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the higher elevations of Yosemite National Park. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, highways and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Merced Lake High Sierra Camp, Morraine Dome Campground, Vogelsang High Sierra Camp, Sunrise High Sierra Camp and Merced Lake Ranger Station. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Des Moines County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 11:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Des Moines; Lee A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN HENDERSON...CENTRAL DES MOINES AND NORTHEASTERN LEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 AM CDT At 1102 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Danville, or 9 miles northwest of Burlington, moving southeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Burlington, West Burlington, Dallas City, Danville, Middletown, Carman, Gulf Port, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, Lomax, Welter Recreation Area, Shokokon, Spring Grove, Big Hollow Recreation Area, Pleasant Grove, Beaverdale, Lone Tree, Carthage Lake, Heapsville, Starr`s Cave Park and Preserve and Burlington Regional Airport. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Albemarle County, VAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Albemarle, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 01:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Albemarle; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in Southwestern Albemarle County in central Virginia Southeastern Nelson County in central Virginia * Until 730 AM EDT Thursday. * At 118 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Albemarle and Southeastern Nelson Counties This includes the following streams and drainages Rockfish River, Cedar Branch, Ivy Creek and Beaver Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat may persist into Saturday.
Centre County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clearfield, Northern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 13:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clearfield; Northern Centre A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE AND CLEARFIELD COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 112 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Hyde, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Clearfield, Woodland, Curwensville, Hyde, Plymptonville, Karthaus, Snow Shoe, North Philipsburg, Clarence, Moshannon, Pine Glen, Black Moshannon State Park, Lecontes Mills, Morrisdale, West Decatur, Grassflat, Grampian, Kylertown, Wallaceton and Clearfield-Lawrence Airport.
Ashtabula County, OHweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashtabula by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashtabula A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ASHTABULA AND NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 1206 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Albion to near Pymatuning North, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Ashtabula, Meadville, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Andover, Linesville, Harmonsburg, Pymatuning North, Pymatuning Central, Pierpont, Saegertown, Conneautville, Springboro, Edgewood, Plymouth Center, Conneaut Lakeshore and Kelloggsville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Henderson County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henderson; McDonough; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK...SOUTHERN HENDERSON...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHWESTERN MCDONOUGH...SOUTH CENTRAL DES MOINES AND EAST CENTRAL LEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 PM CDT At 1210 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Carman, or 8 miles southeast of Burlington, moving southeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Burlington, Macomb, La Harpe, Dallas City, Stronghurst, Blandinsville, Good Hope, Carman, Terre Haute, Raritan, Sciota, Gulf Port, Disco, Lomax, Fountain Green, Shokokon, Spring Grove, Decorra, Lone Tree and Carthage Lake. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Fayette County, PAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fayette, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northeastern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 158 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Mount Pleasant, or 10 miles northeast of Connellsville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Seven Springs around 210 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Normalville, Acme, Jones Mills, Champion, Indian Head, Donegal and Seven Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARATHON AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 914 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wittenberg to near Weston, moving south at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wausau, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Bevent, Wittenberg, Rothschild, Schofield, Knowlton and Ringle. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Grand County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grand, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand; San Juan The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Pack Creek Fire Burn Area in Southeastern Grand County in east central Utah Northeastern San Juan County in southeastern Utah * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 653 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pack Creek Burn Area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Spanish Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Grand County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grand, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand; San Juan The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Pack Creek Fire Burn Area in Southeastern Grand County in east central Utah Northeastern San Juan County in southeastern Utah * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving over the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pack Creek Burn Area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Spanish Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy