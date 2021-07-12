Flood Advisory issued for New York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette; Westmoreland A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WESTMORELAND AND NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 202 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Seven Springs, or 10 miles northeast of Connellsville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Seven Springs around 215 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Champion, Indian Head, Jones Mills, Donegal, Acme and Seven Springs. This includes Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 88 and 95, and between mile markers 97 and 100. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN