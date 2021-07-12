Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lagrange County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Noble by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lagrange; Noble A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NOBLE AND LAGRANGE COUNTIES At 416 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Topeka, or near Ligonier, moving north at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm along with torrential rainfall. Locations impacted include Ligonier, Lagrange, Topeka, Scott, Wolcottville, Shipshewana, Honeyville, Brighton, Woodruff, Eddy, Adams Lake, Oliver Lake, Howe, Plato, Ontario and Emma. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 114 and 130. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lagrange, IN
County
Lagrange County, IN
City
Topeka, IN
County
Noble County, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Ligonier, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Lake
Person
Plato
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#16 45 00#Howe Plato#Interstate 80
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula

A strong 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit an area off the Alaska peninsula late Wednesday, prompting a series of tsunami warnings for the seismically active U.S. state that were later lifted. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck about 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, around 10:15 p.m. local...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy