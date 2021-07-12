Special Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lagrange; Noble A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NOBLE AND LAGRANGE COUNTIES At 416 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Topeka, or near Ligonier, moving north at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm along with torrential rainfall. Locations impacted include Ligonier, Lagrange, Topeka, Scott, Wolcottville, Shipshewana, Honeyville, Brighton, Woodruff, Eddy, Adams Lake, Oliver Lake, Howe, Plato, Ontario and Emma. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 114 and 130. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.