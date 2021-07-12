Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rio Arriba County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Rio Arriba, Taos by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Rio Arriba; Taos The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Southwestern Taos County in north central New Mexico * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 218 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vallecitos, Petaca, Canon Plaza, Las Tablas, La Madera and Ojo Caliente. Hazardous water levels will impact the Rio Vallecitos and Rio Tusas from the 2017 Bonita Fire burn scar downstream to Ojo Caliente.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Tablas, NM
State
New Mexico State
County
Rio Arriba County, NM
City
La Madera, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
County
Taos County, NM
City
Taos, NM
City
Ojo Caliente, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#14 10 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula

A strong 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit an area off the Alaska peninsula late Wednesday, prompting a series of tsunami warnings for the seismically active U.S. state that were later lifted. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck about 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, around 10:15 p.m. local...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy