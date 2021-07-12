Cancel
Bronx, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Bronx by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bronx The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 418 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Rain rates at times will reach up to 1 inch per hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mott Haven, East Tremont, Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus, Ridgefield, Laguardia Airport, Throgs Neck Bridge, Harlem, Co-op City, Fort Lee, City Island, Teterboro, Upper West Side, North Bergen, West New York, Cliffside Park, Palisades Park, North Arlington and Fairview. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bronx#New York New York#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
