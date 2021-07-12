Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tom Green County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tom Green by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tom Green FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL TOM GREEN COUNTY At 446 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain ended across the warned area. However, the San Angelo Police Department reports that some roads are still flooded, including low water crossings at Sunset and College Hills. Also, runoff from the earlier heavy rains may still be ongoing. Therefore, the Flash Flood Warning remains in effect. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Angelo, Christoval, Lake Nasworthy, Twin Buttes Reservoir, O.c. Fisher Reservoir, San Angelo State Park and Grape Creek. This includes the following Low Water Crossings Jackson From Knickerbocker to South Bryant, Southwest Blvd and Loop 306, Howard and Webster, College Hills and Millbrook, Parkwood and Lindenwood, Sul Ross At Red Arroyo Crossing, Huntington and Sunset, Huntington and Sunset, South Irving and Avenue P and South Irving and Avenue R. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Grape Creek, TX
City
Sunset, TX
County
Tom Green County, TX
City
Christoval, TX
Local
Texas Cars
City
Huntington, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Sunset And#Parkwood#Lindenwood#Red Arroyo Crossing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula

A strong 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit an area off the Alaska peninsula late Wednesday, prompting a series of tsunami warnings for the seismically active U.S. state that were later lifted. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck about 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, around 10:15 p.m. local...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Posted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy