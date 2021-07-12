Cancel
Severe Weather Statement issued for Rio Arriba by NWS

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rio Arriba THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL RIO ARRIBA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

