NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread. It now constitutes 83% of the COVID cases in the U.S. And now, as CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Wednesday, a preliminary study not yet peer reviewed suggests that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may not be as effective against the Delta variant as the other two authorized vaccines. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here The J&J vaccine has been given...