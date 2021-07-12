Cancel
U.S. says only Tehran can determine next round of nuclear talks, will not impose deadline

By Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

July 12 (Reuters) - The United States will not impose a deadline on a seventh round of talks with Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, but only Tehran can determine when talks will resume, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.

"We're not imposing a deadline on these talks, but ... we are conscious that as time proceeds Iran's nuclear advances will have a bearing on our view of ultimately returning to the JCPOA," Price said.

