Cedar Rapids, IA

Trial set to start this week in 2018 Cedar Rapids killing

By Associated Press
WOWT
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A murder trial in the stabbing death of a man who was found buried at a Cedar Rapids home two years ago is beginning this week. Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday for 33-year-old Drew Blahnik, who is charged with first-degree murder, obstructing prosecution and abuse of a corpse in the December 2018 death of 31-year-old Chris Bagley. Bagley went missing after leaving his home in Walker on Dec. 17, 2018. His body was found buried at a home in southeast Cedar Rapids on March 1, 2019.

