Wayne County, PA

Camping in luxury in Wayne County

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLGpi_0auhoMq800

There's something about spending time around a campfire in the woods. But for some, it's sleeping on the ground that doesn't sound like fun. For those people, "glamping" might sound more appealing.

The pandemic brought more and more people outside, so Jeanne Rechner and Jeff Roberts decided they wanted to give people another option for an adventure.

"We were looking for land, for cabins, actually, and when the price of lumber went up, we decided to switch gears and do tents," Rechner said.

Hidden Brook sits on 10 acres of land, not far from downtown Honesdale. There are currently two sites, both with large tents, campfire set-ups, and comforts of staying in a hotel room but with a better view.

"We are actually finding out that more people don't want to stay in a hotel. They'd rather do glamping. They want to be outside because they've been cooped up for over a year," Roberts said.

For most people, camping is about getting out in the woods. Here, you'll be able to do that with a little bit of luxury.

"We provide them with small luxuries and a few large luxuries like a foam mattress, quality sheets and bedding, and stuff like that," Rechner explained.

The owners of Hidden Brook Glamping just started taking bookings for their sites and have already had groups come from Michigan and New York. Rechner and Roberts say they plan to add sites, like a treehouse and other amenities, as long as interest grows.

"We are going to have a common area, a bathhouse—so it will have a women's and a men's side—flushable toilets, hot showers so they can walk up from each mulch path."

Both sites are officially open for booking! ✨ Spend your next getaway surrounded by nature as you unplug in one of our...

Posted by Hidden Brook Glamping on Monday, July 5, 2021

