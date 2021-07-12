What Homebuyers Want, Based on Popular Listing Keywords
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors are not quite as in-demand as they were a few years ago. A newly published study shows house hunters' desires shifted in very specific ways in the midst of a global pandemic. While a home's cosmetic appeals remain attractive, an analysis of 43 million words appearing in 640,495 house listings across the country revealed, decidedly, that more living space and a better division of space is of primary importance to potential buyers.themreport.com
