BERNICE E. SPORLEDER
Bernice E. Sporleder, 80, of rural Marshall, MO, died Sunday, July 11 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 16, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Marshall. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. A prayer service will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home where visitation will follow until 7:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter Catholic Church and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.www.kmmo.com
