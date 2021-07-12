Cancel
Marshall, MO

BERNICE E. SPORLEDER

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernice E. Sporleder, 80, of rural Marshall, MO, died Sunday, July 11 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 16, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Marshall. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. A prayer service will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home where visitation will follow until 7:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter Catholic Church and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.

Marshall, MO
Missouri Obituaries
Alexandria, MO
Saline County, MO
Marshall, MO
Obituaries
Benjamin
#Memorials#St Peter Catholic Church#Mercy Academy#Saline#Mo
