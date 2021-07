Sangamon County is seeing a new surge in COVID-19 cases… and has had its first death from the virus in more than two months. A man in his 70s who tested positive for the virus in early April has died, the first death of a county resident from COVID-19 since May 4th. The county reported 58 new cases from Saturday to Monday, including 27 cases on Saturday… the highest one-day total since mid-May.