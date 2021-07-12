Two Juveniles Arrested In Latest Crackdown On Illegal Guns In Springfield
Springfield police have made more gun arrests involving armed juveniles. On Friday night, officers with the department’s Street Crimes Unit made contact with a male juvenile in the 700 block of West Prospect Avenue. Police patted down the teen and found a loaded nine-millimeter pistol. Early the next morning, Street Crimes Unit officers made contact with a male juvenile near 11th and Division. They spotted the pistol grip of a gun and disarmed the teen without incident.www.wmay.com
