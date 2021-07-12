Phoebe Bridgers Announces Fall US 'Reunion Tour’

There are a ton of killer tours heading out later this summer and into the fall, so many that the embarrassment of riches is a bit overwhelming (at least until Covid inevitably claims some of them). But let there be no question about which the most brutal among them will be: old school death metal merchant Frozen Soul have announced a headline tour with gory bludgeoners Sanguisugabogg in support, and Vomit Forth and Inoculation opening.