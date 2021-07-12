Phoebe Bridgers Announces Fall US 'Reunion Tour’
Phoebe Bridgers is hitting the road again — for real this time. The indie singer-songwriter and musician has announced her first real tour back since the pandemic, and since the release of her lauded sophomore album, Punisher. Cheekily titled Reunion Tour — though this time it will be a reunion between fan and artist — the tour will kick off this fall in St. Louis, Missouri and will snake Bridgers through 25 cities across the U.S. from the September 2021 through October.www.nylon.com
