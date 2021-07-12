Singular Hearing's HeardThat App Seeks iPhone and Android Users to Conduct Field Research

While native theming on Android is a concept Google has been flirting with for years, even going so far as to add support for a system-wide dark theme, full-on theming to the degree other services like Substratum and other theming engines used to have. With Android 12 and Google’s new Material You design language, though, they’re getting much closer to that goal. Using Material You, Google’s design language has gotten much more diverse and customizable, but it’s going to be a while before we see it adopted in a widespread manner across app developers. The good news, though, is that it’s getting there. A handful of Android apps are now getting support for Material You theming in time for the third Android 12 beta.