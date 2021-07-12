NM boys advance to district semifinal
SULLY — Playing a team back-to-back is always a tough task in baseball, especially if your team defeated the other by a large margin. North Mahaska was in that position Saturday facing Melcher-Dallas in the quarterfinal of the Class 1A District 8 tournament in Sully. NM had defeated Melcher-Dallas earlier in the week 17-3 Tuesday. Designated hitter Dodge Duke’s sixth inning single drove in a run as North Mahaska won 10-0. “I don’t like it,” said NM assistant coach Mark McCulley about playing a team back-to-back.www.oskaloosa.com
