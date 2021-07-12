Eagles ground Tigerhawks in regional semifinal victory

Pella Christian celebrates after defeating Colfax-Mingo 10-0 and advancing to the regional final Photo by Colin Peters/Oskaloosa Herald

PELLA — The combination of contagious hitting and great defense can go a long way, especially in the postseason. Pella Christian had both of those ingredients going on Friday as they dispatched of Colfax-Mingo 10-0 in six innings in a regional semifinal matchup on Eagle Lane.

The PC bats were held relatively silent through the first two innings before the damage would start the second time through the order.

Bailey Roose got it started with a single before being sacrifice over to second by Faith Kacmarynski. Emri Agre would single one out to left field and take second to put runners on second and third. Natalie Harrill would hit a sacrifice fly out to right field with Roose scoring and the throw getting by catcher allowing the speedy Agre to score as well. Two more Tigerhawk errors with two outs allowed the Eagles to up the lead to 3-0 after three.

PC continued the offense from there with another three runs in the fourth thanks to a Kacmarynski RBI single and Harrill two-RBI double off the fence in center pushing three more runs across with two outs to make it 6-0.

Anna Bonnett knocked an RBI single in the fifth with PC looking to close it out in the seventh. Roose would get on with a leadoff walk with the Eagles later getting three straight singles from Agre, Harrill and Eekhoff, whose two-RBI hit activated the run rule and gave her her second straight walk-off hit in as many games.

“We just got contagious,” Pella Christian head coach Karen Harrill said. “Somebody started us and then we just went. We got a lot of hits on two outs, which is awesome, that's what we want.”

Natalie Harrill led the PC bats as she got a chance to hit after being intentionally walked three times in the previous game. Harrill made the most of the opportunity going 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Agre also enjoyed a good night at the plate going 3-for-4 with three singles and scoring three times.

Meanwhile, the Pella Christian defense also had a huge evening as they found a way to strand more runners on base without committing an error while the Colfax-Mingo defense struggled with four errors.

Alexa Dunsbergen pitched six scoreless innings allowing six hits and one walk while stranding seven runners on base.

“Alexa did a great job again on the rubber,” Harrill said. “Sydney Nunnikhoven behind the place had a great diving catch in front of her. Our defense just played phenomenal again tonight. When you have a defense that's behind you like that, it's pretty nice to be able to pitch with that so I just I'm super proud of these young ladies.”

The Eagles are seeking their sixth state tournament appearance in school history. They went three years in a row from 1967-69 and two years in a row with current coach Karen Harrill as a player in 1989 and 1990.

Pella Christian (16-18) will have to travel to battle No. 4 Van Meter (31-7) on Monday at 7 p.m. with a trip to state on the line.

“I told them you just have to keep fighting,” Harrill said. “Just keep fighting and fighting and see what happens. Why not us? I don't care who we play, I don't want it to be easy. Let it be hard because when the hard happens, they tend to bond together even more. Praise God for these kids, man, I just love them. We don't want it to end so we're fighting for that.”