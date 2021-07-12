NM girls end season in dramatic fashion

SIGOURNEY — If a crew from ESPN had been at Schafer Field in Sigourney Friday, the clash between North Mahaska and the host Savages would have been an instant classic. The game was a battle between NM senior hurler Madison McKay and eighth-grade upstart Carly Goodwin. It took 10 innings before Sigourney squeaked a ball past the North Mahaska infield and later scored the winning run on a flyout for the 1-0 victory in the Class 1A Regional semifinal.