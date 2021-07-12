Cancel
Mental Health

Clinical Psychologist Warns of the Pervasiveness of Bad Psychology and Provides Strategies for Selecting the Right Provider in Informative New Book

Times Union
 17 days ago

GEELONG, Australia (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. With the prevalence of depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders, the need for mental health services continues to grow. However, as author and clinical psychologist Joshua Thomas points out in his new book, “Good Psych – Bad Psych & How to Tell the Difference,” many people who seek out care will encounter the dark side of the mental health system, one perpetuated by poor regulation, a lack of qualified providers and a wide circulation of misinformation.

