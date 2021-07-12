Pet Wants Welcomes New Brand President Ed Evans to Lead Growth Effort

Gilly Hicks, a brand in the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. portfolio, announced steps in its growth strategy, including an expanded product assortment, a new store prototype and digital experience, and a reimagined brand purpose. As part of its brand evolution, Gilly Hicks is now more gender-inclusive; the brand is introducing underwear, loungewear and activewear in patterns and colors that match everyone’s styles, regardless of gender identity. These products align with the brand’s updated purpose of giving Gen Z their daily dose of happy. Additionally, Gilly Hicks is introducing its new Future Stretch fabric, which is designed to accommodate a variety of body types.