Baseball preview: Pella Christian vs I-35

Pella Christian's Ty Vander Molen makes a catch during a game earlier this season Photo by Ken Kinne/Herald correspondent

Who: Pella Christian (10-21) vs I-35 (17-11)

What: Class 2A - District 13 - Semifinal

Where: Centerville

When: Tuesday, July 13 at 5 p.m.

Matchup history

First meeting in VarsityBound era.

One key player for Pella Christian

The Eagles will have their hands full against a very good I-35 offense that ranks fourth in 2A in batting average and second in on-base percentage. Expect Micah DeHaan (5-4, 3.40 ERA) to get the chance against the Roadrunners after shutting out Chariton in the quarterfinals in 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts. I-35 isn’t afraid to take walks but they also can string together several hits and put up runs in a hurry. PC’s pitching staff and defense will need to be sharp to win this one. DeHaan can also bring some pop of his own to the plate where he hits .326 with 11 RBIs and a team-high 15 walks.

Keys for Pella Christian

Be patient at the plate. The Eagles should try to match I-35’s patiences with their own. PC only took one walk in their 3-0 win against Chariton. I-35 has several solid pitchers with sub-4.00 ERAs but they do surrender a decent amount of walks. PC will need baserunners in any way possible especially if I-35 has their offense going. On the flip side, the PC pitching and defense will need to be good against a team that averages over eight runs a game. It will be even more challenging as the game is played at a big field at Indian Hills Community College. A win will get their team a spot in Saturday’s district final.