Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Magaya Continues Exceptional Growth Trajectory In Second Quarter of 2021

Times Union
 17 days ago

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain automation software, today announced an outstanding close to the second quarter of 2021 with impressive results across all areas of the business. The company’s success is attributed to the continual development and delivery of new solutions that enable its customers to leverage a modern and fully integrated logistics platform.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Logistics Management#Mobile#Prweb#Crowley Maritime#Google Android#Apple Ios#Flow Wms#Digital Contract Exchange#Dcx#Grid#Freight Management#G2 Com Inc#Magaya Supply Chain#Catapult Rate Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Google
Related
Financial Reportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

PUMA posts profit in Q2, sales surge

Herzogenaurach, Germany — German sportswear firm Puma SE Thursday posted a net profit of 48.7 million euros and profit per share of 33 cents euro in the second quarter. This compares to last year's net loss of 95.6 million euros and loss per share of 64 cents euro. The operating...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) has reported strong year-over-year sales and earnings growth for the second quarter 2021 as market conditions continued to rebound from the impact of COVID-19. “Our strong second quarter results demonstrate a continued recovery in many of our key markets from COVID-19 challenges, as well as operational excellence and best-in-class service and distribution models that continue to distinguish Armstrong within the industry,” said Vic Grizzle, President and CEO of AWI. “While the recovery remains uneven and choppy, our actions and investments in support of our digital initiatives, Healthy Spaces products and Architectural Specialties portfolio have enhanced our growth potential. The momentum in our business fuels our confidence to increase our full-year 2021 guidance.”
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

WorthPoint® Announces Second Quarter 2021 Business Results, Marking 18th Consecutive Quarter Of Revenue Growth

ATLANTA, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorthPoint Corporation , the largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles, announced today its business results for the second quarter of 2021 ending June 30, posting its 18 th sequential quarter of revenue growth:. WorthPoint's second-quarter revenue grew by...
MarketsTimes Union

Digital Marketing Ads Spending Analysis: Google Reports 2021 Q2 Earnings, YouTube Ad Revenue Up 83% From Previous Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Now a year removed from the onset of the 2020 pandemic, the digital advertising market continues to surge even after representing the majority of all media spending a year ago. Google’s latest earnings report for Q2 2021—released after close Tuesday—confirms that the demand for multiple online marketing channels remains stronger than ever.
Financial Reports360dx.com

Qiagen Q2 Revenues Grow 28 Percent

NEW YORK – Qiagen reported after the close of the market Thursday that its second quarter revenues jumped 28 percent year over year as growth in the company's core product portfolio tempered flagging COVID-19-related sales. For the three months ended June 30, Qiagen reported total revenues of $567.3 million, in...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Economic growth rose to 6.5 percent annual rate in second quarter

U.S. economic growth stayed strong in the second quarter as rising vaccinations and a return to pre-pandemic activities unleashed a wave of pent-up demand, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 6.5 percent from April to...
BusinessWNCY

Capgemini raises 2021 targets on booming tech demand

(Reuters) -French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini raised its 2021 guidance on Wednesday as it benefits from a global surge in demand for tech and cloud-based solutions that picked up speed during the pandemic. The company now expects 2021 revenues to be up between 12% and 13%, an operating...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Equinor Second Quarter 2021 Results

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) reports adjusted earnings of USD 4.64 billion and USD 1.58 billion after tax in the second quarter of 2021. IFRS net operating income was USD 5.30 billion and the IFRS net income was USD 1.94 billion. The second quarter of 2021 was characterised by:. Strong...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Bristol Myers swings to profit to beat second-quarter estimates as Opdivo returns to growth

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. said Wednesday it swung to a profit of $1.055 billion, or 47 cents a share, in the second quarter, after a loss of $85 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.93, ahead of the $1.89 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $11.703 billion from $10.129 billion, also ahead of the $11.269 billion FactSet consensus. "We delivered a strong quarter across each of our four therapeutic areas, including building momentum for our new product portfolio and Opdivo returning to growth," Chief Executive Dr. Giovanni Caforio said in a...
Financial Reportsgamingintelligence.com

Bally’s set to report strong second quarter growth

New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Bally's Corporation expects to report revenue of between $258m to $268m for the second quarter of 2021. Based on preliminary unaudited financial results, Bally’s expects Q2 revenue to soar by more than 792 per cent compared to the same period last year (Q2 2020: $28.9m), generating adjusted EBITDA of between $80m and $84m.
Businessaithority.com

Functionize Solidifies Growth Trajectory with New CEO and Key Strategic Investor

Functionize, creator of the first AI-powered testing platform, announced a strategic investment led by Wipro Ventures alongside the appointment of Gary Messiana as CEO. Together, these updates will drive the company’s continuing mission to transform test automation. The financing will be used to strengthen Functionize’s proprietary AI technology, which transforms test automation for web applications. This strategic investment comes after the company’s $16 million series A in 2019 led by Gary Little, with Wipro Ventures joining follow-on investments from John Mumford, founder of Crosspoint Capital Partners, among others.
Financial Reportswccftech.com

AMD Bathes In Dollars As It Posts 99% Revenue Growth In Second Quarter 2021

Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) reported its earnings results for the second quarter of 2021 earlier today. The company earned $3.9 billion in revenue in the quarter, its highest to date as it marked an astounding 99% year-over-year growth in Q2, as it inches towards a preferred gross margin of 50%. After accounting for the cost of sales, AMD earned $1.8 billion in profit, posting a strong 48% gross margin, which is up by 4% year over year and 2% higher than the 46% that it posted at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Centene reports second-quarter loss

(Reuters) - Centene Corp reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt in part by normalized medical costs as U.S. vaccination efforts aided recovery in demand for elective medical care that Americans had postponed during the height of the pandemic last year. Net loss attributable to Centene was $535 million, or $0.92 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $1.21 billion, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier.
Marketsinvesting.com

Chart Of The Day: Can Amazon Keep Its Growth Trajectory In A Reopening Economy?

Started as an online bookseller in 1995 inside Jeff Bezos' Bellvue, Washington garage, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has morphed into an online retail behemoth. It's surpassed Walmart (NYSE:WMT) as the most valuable retailer in the US by market cap. Currently, the company is the world’s largest online marketplace, having used technological innovation...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

US Hotel Performance Unlikely To Continue Upward Trajectory Post-Summer

The trajectory of U.S. hotel performance for the first half of 2021 will not continue through the second half, but the recovery is clearly underway, according to Jan Freitag, national director for hospitality analytics at CoStar Group. The latest monthly data from STR, CoStar’s hospitality analytics firm, shows U.S. hotel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy