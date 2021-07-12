Area roundup: Panthers see season end against Comets

Knoxville's Melanie Sullivan (left) charges a ball that lands in shallow center field during a game against PCM. Photo by Colin Peters/Oskaloosa Herald

Softball

No. 8 West Liberty 6, No. 15 Knoxville 2

WEST LIBERTY — Every time Knoxville tried to get close enough to tie the game, West Liberty had an answer as the Panthers fell to the Comets in their regional semifinal meeting on Friday.

West Liberty struck first with two runs in the first with Knoxville answering back with a run in the second. The Comets would get that run back in the fourth only for Knoxville to score another run int he fifth to cut it back to 3-2. West Liberty would have one more answer with three huge insurance runs scoring in the bottom of the fifth on their way to the win.

Ciara Heffron was 2-for-3 on the night while Emma Dunkin had the lone RBI for the Panthers. Ashlyn Finarty got the start in the circle and suffered the loss after allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits with three walks and one strikeout. Heffron pitched in relief allowing three runs on three hits with two strikeouts.

Knoxville finishes the season with a 22-9 record and will have to chance to be even better next year with no seniors on this year’s team.

Baseball

Pella 8, Dallas Center-Grimes 4

Dallas Center-Grimes 4, Pella 3

GRIMES — Pella and DCG finished off a rained out game and battled in another one as both teams finished conference play on Saturday with a split.

Pella took game one in what ended up being a bookend contest. The Dutch scored two in the first with DCG answering with three in the bottom of the inning. Pella added one in the third as the lone scoring in the next five innings before the Dutch broke through for five in the top of the seventh.

Jason Knox had a home run and two walks in the contest while Ryan Mace was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Quinn Rhamy, Nick DeJong and Keegan Hansen also had a RBI in the game. Mason Wittmer got the complete game win after giving up four runs on nine hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Game two went to the Mustangs after DCG tallied the first four runs of the game. Pella tried to fight back late with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to fall just short in the 4-3 loss.

The boys in green and white were limited to four hits in the game with Knox and Gage Gift both driving in a run. Knox took the loss after allowing four runs, two earned, on four hits with two walks and five punch outs. Tate Weesner and Gift both pitched in relief.

The Dutch finish fifth in the Little Hawkeye with an 11-10 record.

Pella (18-15) has their home regular season finale on Monday at 7:30 p.m. against Washington (15-11).

Indianola 4, Knoxville 3

INDIANOLA — The Panthers led 3-0 against a very good Indianola squad before the Indians rallied for two runs in the fifth and another two in the sixth to comeback and get the win.

Mike Hudson had two hits and a RBI in the game while Bode Cox drove in two runs. Trenton Kingrey was hit with the loss after a strong outing that saw him give up four runs on three this with five walks and five strikeouts.

Knoxville (17-17) gets another tough test against a 4A team as they play host to No. 4 Dowling Catholic (26-7) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.