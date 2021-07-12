Cancel
Colleges

Revature Partners with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to Provide Technology Career Pathways for HBCU Students

Times Union
 17 days ago

Revature, the largest employer of emerging technology talent in the United States, today announced its partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. Revature and TMCF will provide pathways to employment in technology positions across the United States for HBCU students pursuing careers as technology professionals.

