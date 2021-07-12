Zego Mobile Doorman Elevates the Resident Experience With All-New Suite of Solutions Available Across The Renter Lifecycle
SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Zego™ (Powered by PayLease), the property technology company that helps operators modernize their resident experience and boost retention, today unveiled a host of new functionalities for its Zego Mobile Doorman product to further enhance the resident experience for its customers. From onboarding new residents...www.timesunion.com
Comments / 0