Reservoir Media, the fast growing music rights company that recently acquired the catalogs of members of Migos and Tommy Boy Records, has become a public company listing on NASDAQ. The company, which announced plans to go public back in April with a $788 million valuation, confirmed the closing of its previously announced business combination with Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (“ROCC”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company formed by Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Reservoir also announced the closing of its previously announced common stock PIPE of $150 million. The business combination was approved by ROCC’s stockholders at a special meeting of stockholders held on July 27, 2021.