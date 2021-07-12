Texas Rangers pick Chase Lee of Alabama baseball in Round 6 of 2021 MLB Draft

Former Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter collected his fair share of milestones with the Commodores, and now, the 21-year-old is celebrating another one. Leiter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, agreed to a $7.922 million deal with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, earning the second-largest bonus for a pitcher in the draft pool era behind Gerrit Cole, who signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates for $8 million in 2011, and the fourth-largest bonus in MLB draft history behind Spencer Torkelson, Adley Rutschman and Cole.