AEW Elite General Manager Release Date Confirmed, New Trailer Released
All Elite Wrestling's video games division, AEW Games, officially confirmed on Monday that AEW Elite General Manager will be releasing on Google Play and the Apple App Story on July 15. The mobile GM simulator was promoted with a new commercial featuring Kenny Omega being bested by the lackadaisical Orange Cassidy. AEW Games' website describes the game as, "the official mobile wrestling management simulator of All Elite Wrestling. Sign a roster of wrestlers, select who appears in your matches for your show, and then simulate the results to determine how much money, new fans, and effect on the wrestlers' stamina and morale your choices have."comicbook.com
