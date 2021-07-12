AEW Elite General Manager Release Date Confirmed, New Trailer Released

NIS America has revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for The Caligula Effect 2, and with it comes a proper release date for the game. This time around you'll find yourself navigating the surreal reaches of Redo, where you'll need to find an advantage and gain an edge in combat. Which you'll do so with features such as the Imaginary Chain and Recapture Space, as you mount a resistance against the virtuadoll Regret and her deadly forces! All of which you can see in the awesome new trailer we have for you down below.Enjoy the trailer below as the game will officially be released on October 19th, 2021, for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.