Never Have I Ever Season 2 Review: Devi and the Show Combat Identity Crises

To celebrate the Never Have I Ever season two premiere, the cast of the hit Netflix show took New York City by storm. And by storm, we mean they partied it up with a pop-up activation complete with tie-dye bucket hats. Stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet looked absolutely adorable as they buddied up for a few quick pics. Show creator Mindy Kaling seemed to be having the time of her life as she posed with peace signs. Unlike her character, Nalini Vishwakumar, who isn't a particular fan of Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Poorna Jagannathan was all smiles as she and Darren shared a moment. Never Have I Ever season two is full of ups, downs, and in-betweens — we even get to see what happens when Devi meets her match, Aneesa. See more pictures from the premiere ahead.