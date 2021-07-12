Doctor Strange 2: Bruce Campbell Teases Marvel Role in Sam Raimi Sequel
Bruce Campbell gives a "strange" answer when asked to reveal if he'll appear in the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Evil Dead star, who famously makes three different cameos in Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, hinted at another cameo for Raimi when he tweeted out a photo of London where he worked "with a certain director on a certain movie with a certain actor" while Doctor Strange 2 filmed in the UK. Ahead of Raimi's first strange tale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Campbell all but confirms his role in Multiverse of Madness:comicbook.com
