Doctor Strange 2: Bruce Campbell Teases Marvel Role in Sam Raimi Sequel

One of the ways Spider-Man distinguished himself from other superheroes when he was introduced in 1962’s Amazing Fantasy #15 was that he kicked off his superhero career as a teenager, and unlike others around his age fighting crime, he was the star of the show rather than a sidekick. So naturally, the cinematic versions of Peter Parker have also started masking up as this stage of their lives too. However, because Tobey Maguire was months away from turning 26 when he shot Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man movie, it’s safe to say he didn’t look like your average high schooler.