Saint Louis, MO

"Board & Explore St. Louis" This Summer With $5 Metro Day Pass

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 16 days ago
ST. LOUIS - The “Board & Explore St. Louis” summerlong campaign is in full swing and Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), Metro Transit and St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) are reminding residents about the availability of the $5 Metro Day Pass, which provides an affordable means to explore all the area attractions accessible via MetroLink and MetroBus. A coupon redeemable for a free, $5 Metro Day Pass is included in the “Your Tickets to Board & Explore St. Louis” Continue Reading

