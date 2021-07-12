Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owosso, MI

Owosso man shot and killed by state trooper identified

By Larry Wallace
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u41w0_0auhloK900

Authorities have identified the man who died after being shot by a state trooper officer in Bennington Township Saturday night as 37-year-old Randy Lee Jenkins from Owosso.

Police say they arrived at the area of Brewer and Morrice Road around 6:20 p.m Saturday.

Michigan State Police responded to the scene for reports of a man acting 'unusual.' That's when a trooper from Flint attempted to use a taser on Jenkins, but it didn’t work.

Jenkins then fired shots and the state trooper returned fire, killing him.

Michigan State Police are still investigating. The state trooper was placed on administrative leave.

Stay with FOX 47 News for updates.

Comments / 2

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owosso, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Owosso, MI
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Trooper#Michigan State Police#Fox 47 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy