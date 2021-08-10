The Best Laptop Chargers for Every Type of Device

Table of Contents

Losing a laptop charger is always a painful experience. Not only does it renders your laptop useless if you don’t have a backup, but they can be expensive to replace. But things are quickly changing when it comes to the best laptop chargers.

In most cases, the best laptops of 2021 feature USB-C ports , including the newest MacBook Air and Pro models . In addition to helping laptops to be thinner, USB-C also delivers enough power that you can use it to charge a laptop. As a result, if you break or lose your laptop charger, you no longer need an expensive, proprietary charger. Replacing it is as simple as picking up a USB-C charger that’s properly rated for your laptop.

Figuring how powerful of a USB-C laptop charger you need will depend on your specific laptop, but you can typically figure out what the wattage of the original charger was by searching for your laptop’s tech specs. As long as you get a USB-C charger that is as powerful or more powerful, everything will work exactly the same. Finally, if you’re willing to spend more on a quick-charging laptop charger, then you’ll want to look for GaN chargers

With all that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the best laptop chargers you can buy for small laptops , large laptops and everything in between.

Best USB Laptop Chargers

Most modern laptops use either USB-C or USB-A cables. (Most of the chargers below will require you to purchase these USB cables separately, so be careful if you don’t have the right cables on hand already.) You’ll need to check your device’s power port if you aren’t sure which type of charger you need.

The best laptop chargers contain multiple USB ports, and our top option from Hyperjuice includes both USB-C and USB-A options in a single wall charger. That being said, if you’re just looking for a cheap charger that can charge a single laptop at once, there are solid options below from trusted brands like Anker, Dell and Belkin.

1. Hyperjuice GaN 100W USB-C Charger

BEST OVERALL

This is the only laptop charger in the world with a cult following, thanks in part to a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign . What makes this charger so special? Today, the best laptop chargers in the world utilize Gallium Nitride semiconductors (GaN), like this 100W USCB-C (and USB-A) charger from Hyperjuice. GaN chargers generate less heat, which means they’re able to operate more efficiently and charge your devices more quickly. The original Hyperjuice wall charger can quick charge up to four devices at once via two USB-C and two USB-A ports.

This versatile charger really can do it all, but that means it carries a price tag to match. For the average person, the Anker Nano II featured below is probably a better choice, but if you’re looking for peak performance, this device gives you the ability to charge your laptop, your smartphone, your wireless earbuds and a tablet all at once from a single plug, which is no small feat.



Buy: Hyperjuice GaN 100W Charger $99.00

2. Anker Nano II 65W USB-C Charger

BEST FOR MOST PEOPLE

Anker has quickly become one of the most trusted and respected brands when it comes to USB chargers of any sort, but with the 65W Nano II USB-C charger, the company has really outdone itself and made the best laptop charger around (provided your laptop has a USB-C port). The 65W Nano II uses the latest and GaN II technology, and it’s not just a marketing gimmick. By using Gallium Nitride semiconductors, this charger is able to generate less heat, which means that you can deliver more power through a smaller charger without having to worry about overheating.

As a result, this 65W charger isn’t a whole lot bigger than Apple’s iconic iPhone charging brick which means that it takes up less space in a bag, on a wall or along a power strip. While it might not be the cheapest option, this is the USB-C charger we’d choose for our small or medium-sized laptop.

Buy: Anker Nano II 65-Watt Charger $44.99

3. Nekteck 100W GaN USB-C Charger

BUDGET PICK

If you want to provide some quick juice to your MacBook Pro or iPhone without spending a lot of money, then the Nekteck USB-C Charger is the best way to achieve your quick charging goals. It provides 100W of charging power which powers up a MacBook Pro 16 from dead to fully charged in just under two hours. And your iPhone 11 can be fully charged in just over an hour. Like the more expensive chargers featured above, it’s a 100W GaN charger, although it doesn’t feature multiple USB ports.

Buy: Nekteck USB C Charger $34.99

4. RAVPower 90W Dual-Port USB-C Charger

BEST FOR BIG LAPTOPS

If you have a more power-hungry laptop (typically ones with screens 15-inches or larger), then a 60W or 65W charger simply won’t do. For most people, a 90W charger will work just fine, and in those instances, we like RAVPower’s dual-port USB-C charger. Like our other picks, this charger makes use of GaN semiconductors which means that it’s extremely small relative to the power it puts out. And it’s able to dynamically allocate power to each USB-C port based on what’s plugged in. So if you have a laptop plugged in that needs 90W, it will send 90W to one port as long as it’s the only thing plugged in. Or if you have one device that requires 35W and another that requires 65W, it will send 35W to the first device and the remaining 55W to the second.

All of this is to say that this is an extremely flexible charger that is not only one of the best laptop chargers around, but one of the best USB-C chargers to have around the house or to travel with.



Buy: RAVPower 90W Dual-Port USB-C Charger $44.99

5. Belkin Boost Charge 68W Dual-Port USB-C Charger

CONTENDER

While we stand by each one of our picks on our list, we know that some of you err on the side of caution when it comes to the best laptop chargers. And if you want a USB-C charger from a brand with a longer history, then the Belkin Boost Charge is the pick for you. A 68W, dual-port charger, the Belkin Boost Charge will get the job done, even if it’s not the cheapest or most pocketable.

Buy: Belkin Boost Charge $53.44

6. Nekteck USB-C Wall Charger Power Station

CHARGE MULTIPLE DEVICES

If you are looking for an alternative to the Hyperjuice 100W wall charger, then we recommend this USB-C wall charger and power station from Nekteck. (If you primarily need to charge USB-C devices, keep in mind that this product only carries one USB-C port.)

When you find yourself in a pinch because all of your devices are dead, this Nekteck charger is a unique combination of wall charger and power station. It has multiple USB ports including a USB-C port for fast charging your MacBook, Dell XPS or mobile phone, as well as four additional USB ports to charge other devices. Plus, it charges fast at a maximum charging rate of 87W. Keep in mind the additional USB-A to C cables are not included.

Buy: Nekteck USB-C Wall Charger Power Station $39.99

7. HyperJuice 110W Ultimate Charger

BEST SPLURGE

Looking for a laptop charger to end all laptop chargers for your home office desk? Consider the HyperJuice 110W Ultimate Charger, which has a whopping 10 USB ports (5 USB-C, 5 USB-A) to go with a pair of wireless charging pads. Able to deliver as much as 100W of power to a single device, this charging station can power the beefiest laptops, and you can rest assured that you’ll never have to search for a charging brick or power outlet again.



Buy: HyperJuice 110W Ultimate Charger $119.99

8. RAVPower 4-Port USB-C Charging Station

ALSO CONSIDER

If you need a charger with more than a couple of ports that will mostly be used at your desk, then you may want to consider the RAVPower USB-C Charging Station. Unlike some of the other best laptop chargers, it has two USB-C and two USB-A ports. And best of all, it supplies 100W of power, which means that there will be very few laptops it can’t charge at full speed. That said, you will pay a premium for this luxury.



Buy: RAVPower USB-C Charging Station $99.99

9. Anker USB-C Charger

SMALL CHARGER

It’s nice when you can plug a laptop charger into the wall and still have the other electrical outlet available. The small frame of the Anker USB-C Charger allows you to do that, but don’t let the size full you, it can still charge a MacBook Pro, ThinkPad X1 or Google Pixelbook in about two hours thanks to 65W of charging power. Combine all that compatibility with size and price, you realize this is a pretty solid laptop charger.

Buy: Anker USB-C Charger $39.99

10. Dell 130W Type-C AC Adapter

FOR DELL LAPTOPS

If you have a Dell XPS 15 or 17 device and need a replacement laptop charger, you’re more than likely going to need a 130W charger in order to refill that laptop’s battery at max speed. You might have already noticed that a third-party USB-C charger that delivers 130W of power isn’t commonly available which means you’ll have to go with the official Dell option in this case. But luckily, this charger is still USB-C, which means you can use it with any other USB-C device.

While you can use this laptop charger with other devices, it’s our top pick if you’re looking for a replacement Dell laptop charger, specifically for the latest XPS laptops .



Buy: Dell 130W Type-CAC Adapter $89.00

11. Shnitpwr 3V Adjustable AC/DC Adapter

LEGACY WALL ADAPTER

Don’t feel left out if your older laptop uses a barrel charging port. The Shnitpwr Adjustable AC/DC Adapter has you covered. Like, way covered. It comes with 14 adjustable tips and a knob on the charging block to adjust to the right amount of power that your device needs. It’s rather handy for a variety of legacy devices with barrel ports.

Buy: Shnitpwr 3V Adjustable AC/DC Adapter $22.99

12. Anker 30W USB-C Charger

SMALLEST CHARGER

When real estate for your wall outlets or surge protectors is at a premium, the Anker 30W USB-C Charger is the way to go. You do give up a little bit of charging speed with only 30W of charging power compared to some of the other powerful charging speed demons on here, but it still charges your mobile devices faster than most stock chargers.

Buy: Anker 30W USB-C Charger $33.99

Best Power Banks

Sometimes, the best laptop chargers aren’t strictly speaking laptop chargers. When you need a bit more flexibility and some extra juice, laptop power banks are the charging products you need. When you want to make sure your laptop stays charged no matter what, such as when you travel or work on-the-go, these laptop power banks are the ideal solution.

1. MAXOAK Laptop Power Bank

GREAT FOR NEW AND OLD DEVICES

When you have a PC for work and a Mac for home use, as well as a variety of new and old devices the charge, the Maxoak power bank can be an essentially device to keep all of your devices charged without needing multiple wall adapters. It has a powerful maximum output of 130W as well as two DC outputs, an AC outlet as well as USB ports.

Buy: MAXOAK Laptop Power Bank $129.99

2. Omni 20+ Laptop Power Bank

TSA APPROVED

Great for multiple devices, the Omni 20+ has USC-C compatibility to charge newer devices, but also a AC outlet when you have an older laptop of mobile device in need of a charge. The main highlight though is its TSA travel compliance allowing you to take it with you in the air, unlike the Maxoak for instance, but it does make it a bit more expensive.

Buy: Omni 20+ Laptop Power Bank $199.00

3. Anker Powerhouse 100

GREAT FOR CAMPING

It’s always a safe idea to bring a power source with you when you go into the wilderness. Not only does the Anker Powerhouse 100 have an AC outlet to power your laptop or other various devices, but it can also charge up to four different devices at once. And it can charge quickly only needing about two hours to charge a MacBook Air completely. For extra wilderness utility, a built-in flashlight has three different lighting modes, because it’s always handy to have a flashlight when you go camping.

Buy: Anker Powerhouse 100 $199.99