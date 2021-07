The Chicago Blackhawks have landed their primary target for a defenseman just prior to the NHL Entry Draft on Friday night. They’re also paying handsomely to keep him a part of the fold over the next eight or nine seasons. The deal is reportedly for picks and a player — early reports are the two teams are swapping first round picks with Columbus and giving up Adam Boqvist as part of the deal. Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports that the trade call hasn’t happened yet, but the deal is done and details will start rolling in.