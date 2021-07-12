Cancel
Jozy Altidore resumes training with Toronto FC

Star striker Jozy Altidore resumed training with Toronto FC on Monday after a seven-week standoff.

The 31-year-old’s future with the MLS club has been up in the air since a confrontation with former coach Chris Armas on May 22, after Armas substituted for the striker in the 70th minute of a 1-0 loss to Orlando City.

Altidore has been training on his own, away from the team, ever since.

Armas was fired on July 4 following a 1-8-2 start to the 2021 season. Javier Perez is now the interim head coach.

Altidore participated Monday in the team’s first session at its Toronto practice facility since the club returned last week from the U.S., where the team has been playing home games in Orlando this season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Toronto, which last played at home on Sept. 1, 2020, is scheduled to host Orlando on Saturday. An announcement is expected soon about whether that match can be played at Toronto’s BMO Field.

Altidore has one goal in four games (two starts this season). He has 74 goals and 25 assists in 164 career games (129 starts) with New York Red Bulls (2006-08) and Toronto (2015-21).

–Field Level Media

