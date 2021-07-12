Cancel
Orlando City SC near deal with Emmanuel Mas

By Sportsnaut
 16 days ago

Orlando City SC are close to signing veteran defender Emmanuel Mas of Argentina, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The 32-year-old left back’s contract with Boca Juniors expired on July 1.

Reports indicated the deal with the MLS club is agreed upon in principal, with a medical exam and contract signing imminent.

Mas joined Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors in 2018 following stints with Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig (2017-18) and with Argentine clubs San Lorenzo (2013-16) and San Martin de San Juan (2008-13).

He earned eight caps with Argentina’s national team, with his last appearance being a World Cup qualifier against Chile in 2017.

–Field Level Media

