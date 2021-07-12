Lake Monticello Newcomers’ Leadership Optimistic about 2021 Season
As with most groups at Lake Monticello, Newcomers and Old Friends (LMNOF) has been on a hiatus for the past year. As restrictions are eased, we are starting to shape what the future holds and planning activities for 2021. For many years LMNOF has provided an important introduction for both new and long-time Lake residents. Membership offers numerous opportunities to meet and mingle with your neighbors by interacting at our monthly meetings and/or joining some of the 25+ LMNOF activities.lmoa.news
