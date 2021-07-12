Lake Monticello Newcomers’ Leadership Optimistic about 2021 Season

What is my organization’s role in the partnership?. I want to submit a proposal. What are the next steps?. If your organization is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves the Louisville metro area (including Southern Indiana), you are eligible to apply. Some government (state and local) agencies, programs, and educational institutions may also be eligible. B-Corps may also be eligible. Business leagues and chambers of commerce with a 501(c)6 status are also eligible. Nonprofits that have applied for a 501(c)3 status but have not yet received it are not eligible.