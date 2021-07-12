Hallmark’s Christmas in July: 12 Movies New & Old Worth Checking Out

Crown Media Family Networks Brings To Life Iconic Hallmark Cards Brand, Mahogany, In New Content Initiative On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. STUDIO CITY, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Media Family Networks announced today that it will launch Mahogany, the first of several new content initiatives and brand extensions tapping into the rich 100+ year legacy of the Hallmark brand. Launching on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in early 2022 and rooted in the iconic Hallmark greeting card line of the same name, Mahogany will expand Crown Media's content offerings with powerful storytelling that exemplifies Hallmark's core ethos – family, community, human connection, positivity, and the transformational power of love – through the unique lens of Black culture.
Comments / 0