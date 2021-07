While many professional athletes pocket winnings from their respective sport, or they make a flashy purchase with it. But instead of going that route, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has instead made a compassionate move with his winnings from the Home Run Derby. According to a report from USA Today, Ohtani took his $150,000 from the derby and donated to more than a couple dozen people, including those involving in clubhouse staff, trainers and members of the media relations department.