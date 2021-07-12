School students grades 6 to 12 get creative in ‘Summer Art Camp’ July/August
TILTON — The Lakes Region Art Association, a non-profit 501-C-3 organization is hosting three separate Summer Art Camps for students in grades from 6th to 12th. Professional artist, and President of the LRAA, Tom Hitchcock, will teach Summer Art Camp which begins Monday, July 26 at 9 a.m. Two classes per week, Monday and Wednesday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the LRAA Fine Art Gallery at the Tanger Outlets, Suite 300.
