Hey summer, it would be great if you could stop trying to get us to go and play outside and drop a few more Xbox Series X restock updates our way soon. Although this hasn't been a great month for finding an Xbox Series X online or in stores, we're used to that by now. But why on earth are we practically tripping over fresh PS5 restocks? By comparison, we've only seen the Series X show up at Best Buy this month, along with a brief flutter of supply at the Microsoft store.