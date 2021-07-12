Editorial: Contra Costa should reject attempt to bust growth boundary

The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors will decide today whether to protect the integrity of the county’s 31-year-old, voter-approved growth boundary — or not. At issue is a proposal for 125 homes on 30 acres of rural land east of Blackhawk on the edge of the Tassajara Valley. This isn’t affordable housing. This isn’t smart growth. These would be multi-million-dollar homes nowhere near public transit and five miles from Interstate 680.