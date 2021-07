UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — Anthony Brindisi is hoping to return to public service, as he announced that he will be running for State Supreme Court justice this November. “Besides my family,” Brindisi explained. “Public service and the rule of law are things that I love the most in life and by serving as a Supreme Court justice I will be able to combine my love for public service as well as my experience as a practicing attorney into one job to serve the people of this community.”