Owatonna, MN

Owatonna VFW baseball takes five game winning streak into the playoffs

By LUCAS SEEHAFER lucas.seehafer@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Owatonna VFW baseball team is officially rolling. Since dropping their ninth game of the season in late June against Waseca, Owatonna has rattled off five straight wins against Byron, Winona, Rochester Century (twice) and Rochester John Marshall to improve their record to 16-9 as they enter the playoffs. Owatonna has combined good pitching and defense with elite offense over their last five contests, in which they have outscored their opponents 48-18.

www.southernminn.com

