Capitol Hill Has a New Spanish Tapas Bar Serving Paella, Sangria, and Serrano Ham

By Tierney Plumb
Eater
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Spanish tapas bar opened this month in Capitol Hill, bringing the Barracks Row development a place for tapas, paella, sangria, cured meats, and cheeses. Bodegon quietly opened earlier in July at 518 Eighth Street SE, which used to house a location of Medium Rare steakhouse. Brothers Joe and Moe Idrissi established the restaurant as a sibling of Bodega in Georgetown. They also run Thunder Burger and Bar on M Street NW.

