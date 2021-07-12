Capitol Hill Has a New Spanish Tapas Bar Serving Paella, Sangria, and Serrano Ham
A new Spanish tapas bar opened this month in Capitol Hill, bringing the Barracks Row development a place for tapas, paella, sangria, cured meats, and cheeses. Bodegon quietly opened earlier in July at 518 Eighth Street SE, which used to house a location of Medium Rare steakhouse. Brothers Joe and Moe Idrissi established the restaurant as a sibling of Bodega in Georgetown. They also run Thunder Burger and Bar on M Street NW.dc.eater.com
