Corey Seidman Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 7-12-21

It’s time to accept it. Contrary to what some of you might think when reading that headline, this isn’t necessarily a knock on Spencer Howard’s ability to pitch at the major league level. Actually, he pitched well in the first 3 innings of each of his last 2 starts. The issue is that each of those starts ended before the 4th inning was over. Howard does have arm talent; it’s not elite strikeout stuff, but he has multiple pitches that can be effective against professional hitters. The issue is that time and time again, Howard is proving to anyone watching that he is simply not built to be a starting pitcher at this level. His arm and body do not seem to have enough in them to last the 6 to 7 to 8 innings that one would expect from an MLB starter, and every time he shows flashes of potential stamina increase, he ends up with some type of setback.