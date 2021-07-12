Morris Plains eighth grade graduate wins Democratic essay contest

MORRIS PLAINS – Erin Bruhn of Morris Plains is the winner of the 2021 Morris Plains Democratic Committee Essay Contest. Borough School eighth graders were asked to write on the following topic: Our community, nation and world have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In what ways has the pandemic changed how you live your life and how you view the world? How has Morris Plains come together to foster a sense of community? What are some positive outcomes that resulted from the pandemic?